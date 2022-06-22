War and Peace at Muckamore WI

Guest speaker for the evening was storyteller Sharon Dickson. Sharon dressed in her vintage wrapover wartime utility apron and her hair in a 1940’s headscarf tells stories she heard when she was a young girl. Her stories on the theme of war and peace were acted out and her tales of the Belfast Blitz in her monologue had the ladies in stitches - a time that some of the ladies could relate to. Keeping to the theme then Geoff Hatt, a song writer, played his ukuleles and guitar and sang songs from the era. He is a very talented musician who had the ladies joining in and singing along with him.