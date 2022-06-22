War and Peace at Muckamore WI

No story lives unless someone wants to listen, and that’s exactly what the ladies at Muckamore WI did at their recent meeting.
Guest speaker for the evening was storyteller Sharon Dickson. Sharon dressed in her vintage wrapover wartime utility apron and her hair in a 1940’s headscarf tells stories she heard when she was a young girl. Her stories on the theme of war and peace were acted out and her tales of the Belfast Blitz in her monologue had the ladies in stitches - a time that some of the ladies could relate to. Keeping to the theme then Geoff Hatt, a song writer, played his ukuleles and guitar and sang songs from the era. He is a very talented musician who had the ladies joining in and singing along with him.
Margaret Dean proposed a ‘Vote of Thanks’ to Sharon and Geoff for entertaining the ladies.
The Competition for the evening was “War Memorabilia” and was judged by Sharon. 1st was R McCullough, 2nd J Johnston and 3rd J McCollam.
President Elizabeth Gray thanked Sharon and Geoff for the enjoyable evening.