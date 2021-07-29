Warm weather hits entry numbers

Adrian Shiels from Ahoghill holding his 1st Open NIPA Area Lib winner from Mullingar.

It turned out better than the week previous for the longer flyers but still plenty of birds missing at the clock checking.

Think the plan for next week is liberation of top half in Tullamore and bottom half in Roscrea then on to the mass release in Gowran Park. Its good to report that, a number of the France birds have been returning over the past couple of weeks and now have plenty of time should they be considered for another attempt next year.

Back-to-Back wins for Micky and Rab McManus of Glen HPS in Belfast also 1st Open in each of the Area Liberations. Well done lads.

Colin Leask, Scotland will give a talk in the Rocking Chair (Derry City) on Wednesday 28th July at 7.30pm. Colin has been long associated with the poultry industry and in recent years has developed a range of natural products to maintain the health of racing pigeons. There have been many testimonials to the effectiveness of his products, and more and more fanciers are using his remedies instead of antibiotics. This presents an ideal opportunity for local fanciers and those further afield, to learn first-hand about natural remedies and benefit from Colin years of expertise.

Area (2) Liberations Saturday 24/07/2021 –

Mullingar & Tullamore, wind Lt East and NE

George Price happy with 1st Harryville in the Area Lib from Mullingar.

Area (2) Liberation Results

Section H Area Lib (2) Mullingar 30/517 liberated 8.00am in Lt Easterly wind – David Booth Mourne & District HPS 1461, 1460, 1460, 1460, 1460, 1460, 1459, 1458, 1458, 1457.

Sect E & Part Sect A Area Lib (2) Tullamore 52/1967 liberated at 9.20am in Lt Easterly wind – Alan Craig Laurelvale 1378, 1376, 1375, 1375, 1375, Sean Curran Lurgan Soc 1364, J P Nelson Lurgan Soc 1363, S Anderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1363, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1361, C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1359.

Sect D & Section G Area Lib (2) Tullamore 29/1078 liberated at 9.00am in Lt Easterly wind – R & M McManus Glen HPS 1359, Jackson & Muckain Glen HPS 1353, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1353, Jackson & Muckain 1353, I Rollins & Son 1352, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1352, J Gregory & Sons Colin HPS 1351, P & C Carson Glen HPS 1351, P & C Carson 1351, Johnston Bros Colin HPS 1351.

First win for Adrian Henry in Windsor Social, bird was a gift from Clifford Morrow.

Sect B, Sect C & Part Sect A Area Lib (2) Mullingar 111/2286 liberated at 8.31am in Lt Easterly wind – Adrian Shiels Ahoghill 1332, A & N Lewis Doagh & District 1327, A & N Lewis 1327, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1325, 1325, 1325, 1325, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1325, Bingham & Seaton 1324, J & D Braniff 1323.

Section F Area Lib (2) Mullingar 16/351 liberated 9.00am in Lt Easterly wind – Morrison Bros Killyleagh & District 1143, 1140, 1131, K Murray Killyleagh & District 1128, 1118, Morrison Bros 1112, Burns & Coates Ards 1105, K Murray 1105, H & S Muckle Ards 1104, Burns & Coates 1096.

Foyle Valley Combine Area Lib (2) Mullingar 22/301 - P Hegarty {D&D} 1380.155, P Hegarty {D&D} 1378.379, P Hegarty {D&D} 1377.669, P Maxwell Jnr (foyle) 1376.057, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 1375.348, P Maxwell Jnr (Foyle) 1374.817, M & J McDaid {D&D} 1370.881, B Page (Foyle) 1370.035, S Malone (Foyle) 1369.162, D Canning (D&D) 1362.25, B Page (Foyle) 1361.339, D Canning (D&D) 1354.518, D Canning (D&D) 1353.835, D Canning (D&D) 1351.110, D Canning (D&D) 1349.921, R Gallagher (D&D) 1342.411, M & J McDaid {D&D} 1334.352, M & J McDaid {D&D} 1334.020, P Maxwell Snr (Foyle) 1332.227, P Maxwell Snr (Foyle) 1330.901.

City of Derry Federation Area Lib (2) Mullingar – Paul Hegarty Derry & Dist 1380, P Hegarty 1378, P Hegarty 1377, P Maxwell Jun Foyle 1376, P Maxwell Jun 1375, P Maxwell Jun 1374, M & J McDaid Derry & Dist 1370, B Page Foyle 1370, S Malone Foyle 1369, D Canning Derry & Dist 1362.

Wishing a very happy birthday! Seven years apart on the same day, Larkin Brothers. Tom and Joseph.

Coleraine Triangle Area Lib (2) Mullingar – T Steele Coleraine Prem 1278, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1261, Davy Platt Coleraine & Co Derry 1257, Kenny Darragh Coleraine & Co Derry 1250, Bridget McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1243, Adrian Henry Windsor Soc 1240, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1238, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1238, Anthony McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1224, Anthony McDonnell 1223.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coleraine Premier HPS 4/49 – T Steele 1278, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1261, 1238, A McDonnell 1224, 1223, T Steele 1214. Well done to Trevor Steele winning from Mullingar plus best in the Coleraine Triangle.

Coleraine & County Derry – Davy Platt 1257, Kenny Darragh 1250, Bridget McCrudden 1243.

Windsor Social 2/47 – A Henry 1240, R & J Parke 1238, A Henry 1220, R & J Parke 1213, 1213. First win for Adrian Henry, bird was a gift from Clifford Morrow. Only sent six and two birds in the prizes including the winner.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Lexi Mullan had the Harryville HPS winner in the opening Area Lib from Tullamore.

Derry & District 8/113 – Paul Hegarty 1380, 1378, 1377, M & J McDaid 1370, D Canning 1362, 1354. Thanks to Jimmy Quigley for rearing the 1st and 2nd prize winners.

Foyle RPS 8/139 – Paul Maxwell Jun 1376, 1375, 1374, Billy Page 1370, S Malone 1369, Billy Page 1361. Very well-done Paul.

Mourne & District – David Booth 1461, 1460, 1460, 1460, 1460, 1460.

Omagh & District – Glen Quinn 1380, 1380, 1375, 1375, 1374.

Strabane & District 6/49 – Freddie Patterson 1326, Gerald Henderson 1319, John Gamble 1311, 1305, David Devine 1190. Well done Freddie Patterson on taking the Red Card, this bird was 3rd Club last week showing good form. Well done to all.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/161 – A Shiels 1332, C Moore 1312, J Smyth & Son 1310, A Shiels 1268, C Moore 1244, A Shiels 1183. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club Chris Moore 1164, S & N Doherty 1107.

Ballymena & District HPS 5/97 – Blair & Rankin 1254, C & D Jackson 1245, Blair & Rankin 1244, C & D Jackson 1242, W & J Smyth 1241, C & D Jackson 1232, Blair & Rankin 1231, C & D Jackson 1228, 1227, W & J Smyth 1224. Bertie Blair wins for the second week on the trot with a red cock at 10.53am. Dam is “Doreen’s Choice” 1st Open NIPA Talbenny young bird National for Bertie in 2019 breeding being Frans Myers from Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill x Lambrechts, and the sire Hermans - Ceuster x Frans Myers again from Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill. This cock won 1st Combine and 24th Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National in 2019.

Ballymoney HPS 5/97 – D Dixon 1274, 1273, J McDowell & Sons 1249, 1192, C Henry 1176, W Rodgers 1138. This is the Ballymoney HPS result from Mullingar on another testing day!

Crumlin & District 5/84 – K Carson & Son 1248, G Grant 1234, Fleming Bros 1231, 1231, 1231, 1231.

Harryville HPS 6/97 – G Price 1249, R H Clements 1248, L Mullan 1248, S Crawford 1238, L Mullan 1232, 1232.

Kells & District HPS 3/65 – Sam Murphy 1229, 1220, 1219, 1217, 1216, 1216. Sizzler 2 Bird Club – S McIlveen 1205, S Murphy 1194, S McIlveen 1194.

Muckamore HPS 3/113 – S & J Bones and T Yates 1232, Magill & Lavery 1229, S & J Bones and T Yates 1210, D J Thompson 1204, 1190. Well done Jason and Trevor on winning today’s race from Mullingar in Muckamore HPS.

Randalstown HPS 5/84 – J Millar 1280, Stewart Bros 1245, J Millar 1230, 1227, Stewart Bros 1136, 1133. Big result for Secretary John Millar.

Rasharkin & District 4/61 – F Barkley 1256, RJ & WJ Reid 1185, 1194, J & M Milliken 1158, F Barkley 1157, J & M Milliken 995. Danny Dixon – 1274, 1273, 1273, 1262, 1261, 1261. Congratulations to Freddie Barkley, taking the top spot in the race from Mullingar.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1361, 1356, G Buckley & Son 1334, 1333, J & E Calvin 1333, R Buckley 1332. Congratulations to Eileen and Jinky and making it 2 out 2 wins in the Young Bird season. They took the first 12 positions last week in the Area Lib and this week’s results won’t be far away as well. Well done, definitely a loft in top form.

Armagh HPS 7/239 – D C & P McArdle 1347, 1346, P Duffy 1342, D C & P McArdle 1336, 1335, S Fields & Sons 1335. Taking the top spot in both the N.I.P.A and Club race this week is the lofts of D.C.& P. McArdle. Backing up their win from last week with another very good performance.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1350, 1350, 1349.

Edgarstown 3/164 – S Roycroft 1352, D Love 1350, S & E Buckley 1343, 1340, D Love 1332, 1319. Well done Steven on his first win back into the sport after a lengthy break away, the winning pigeon was one obtained from Jeff Greenaway also a great card from Davy Love 7 in the Top 10.

Gilford & District – O Fitzpatrick & Son 1294, G O’Dowd 1284, 1276, 1270, 1248, 1246. Gilford RPS. Well done Mick winning the club and Gregory had a good one as well.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1378, 1376, 1375, 1375, 1375.

Lurgan Social: 15/547 – Sean Curran 1364, J P Nelson 1363, S Anderson &Son 1363, C J & B Ferris 1359, 1358, 1358. Well done Sean and all on the result.

Markethill 4/161 – M Bruce 1338, 1338, G Steenson 1332, 1330, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1325, R McCracken 1323. Well done Mark 1st and 2nd.

Monaghan – Keith Allister 1350, 1339, 1282, 1281, Brendan Corley 1200, 1200.

Congratulations to Keith Allister taking the Red Card from Tullamore.

Portadown & Drumcree 3/92 – Larkin Bros 1351, 1350, J Sterritt 1337, 1332, G Matchett 1311. Well done Paul Larkin great start young bird season.

D W Lofts of the Foyle in Derry

See the photograph of Willie x Darren Hamilton who fly as DW Lofts to Messines Park here off the Buncrana Road in Derry. Willie has been flying to Messines for upwards of 50 years, and in that period of time, he must have amassed hundreds of winners and very many of those were from the race points across the channel like Haverford West x Okehampton and of course “The Graveyard” Penzance. The Hamilton Lofts always more than held their own in these events. But in 2021 they had a dream result from the Old Bird Derby race from St Malo. A distance of over 504 Miles to Messines Park. Here we have Willie holding The Blue W/F Cock Gb 18H 44406 which won for them 1st Club Foyle RPS, 1st City Of Derry Federation x 1st Foyle Valley Combine, 1st Section H and The Crem De La Crem 16th Open NIPA. The cock has now been Renamed Willie’s Pride.

Son Darren is holding a 019 LateBred Black Pied Cock and he is a gooden for the future. He flew both Talbennys this year and he also won The Bude race for them In The Foyle Rps. Willie was telling me that he marked this boy down from away last year. He mostly watches the Young Birds from his kitchen window now as his 84 years are beginning to show. But he is still full of endeavour for the birds and can’t wait for 2022 to have a crack at the distance with this young black cock. EddieMcG.

Adrian Shiels tops NIPA Open from Mullingar Area Liberation

The second young bird race of the season was flown from Mullingar on Saturday 24th July. The birds were liberation at 08.30am in a light easterly wind. Adrian Shiels of Ahoghill flying club had the best bird in he Mid Antrim Combine and also wins 1st Open NIPA Area Liberation 111/2286. Adrian’s clubmate Chris Moore of Bann Valley Lofts topped the NIPA open last weekend in the first area liberation and interestingly these two fanciers race on the same wee hill in Portglenone called Tully. Adrian’s winner a blue chequer cock was timed at 10.41am flying 99 miles to the lofts. The cock was a gift bird from Sam Murphy of Kells & District and contains the bloodlines of Shaun Hunt of Dublin. Runner up in the MA Combine was last week’s Combine and Open winner Chris Moore of Ahoghill who was placed 24th Open NIPA this week. Jimmy Smyth & Son again of Ahoghill were next best and placed 3rd Combine and 25th Open NIPA That’s back-to-back 1st Open winners for Ahoghill FC in two difficult races. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Mullingar 25/510 - Adrian Shiels Ahoghill 1332, Chris Moore Ahoghill 1312, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1310, J Miller Randalstown 1280, D Dixon Rasharkin 1274, D Dixon 1273, D Dixon 1273, A Shiels 1268, D Dixon 1262, D Dixon 1261, D Dixon 1261, F Barkley Rasharkin 1256, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1254, R H Clements Associate 1248, C & D Jackson Ballymena 1245, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1245, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1244, C Moore Ahoghill 1244, C & D Jackson Ballymena 1242, W & J Smyth Ballymena 1241.

Willie and Darren Hamilton who fly as D W Lofts in the Foyle RPS (see text).

Randalstown Secretary John Millar holding another winner timed to the lofts at Feehogue Terrace.

Bill Gilmore (r) held this cup for the year and good luck to whoever wins it this year the Claire Braniff Cup, with race organiser Jim Braniff.

Two wins in Ballymena for Bertie Blair showing winner to grandson Jacob.

Well done Steven Roycroft on his first win back into the sport after a lengthy break away, 1st in Edgarstown.