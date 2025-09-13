Warning that seaman strike could impact Ulster farmers (1976)

It was anticipated that the strike of seamen which was to begin at midnight on Saturday, September 12, 1976, would be “prolonged, lead to serious problems for the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland”, reported Farming Life.

Expressing this note of concern Mr Robin Morrow, the president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, pointed out that on the export side Northern Ireland was at that time currently shipping about 300 cattle a week live to Great Britain – but that this was building up to the usual higher autumn peak.

He said that some 2,000 tons of beef were also exported per week – “thus some two-thirds of our cattle are exported live or as meat”.

“The possibility that these exports will have to cease will create difficulties for farmers who may have to hold live cattle for longer than intended,” warned the UFU president.

Enjoying the Carrowdore Show in July 1992 are Nicole Barr, nine, from Newtownards on her pony Curley with friends Paula Atcheson and Vicky McCutcheon, both from Greyabbey, and Dorcas Camlin, from Belfast. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

He continued: “The severe shortage of grass which has resulted from the prolonged drought will mean that these cattle will have to be maintained on expensive supplementary feed.

“While it appears that there are feed supplies available to enable livestock requirements to be met for a few weeks, a strike going on beyond that time could result in some shortage of certain ingredients, with an inflationary effect on costs and some reduction in farm output.”

The UFU had been advised by the feed trade that farmers had no cause for alarm.

Mr Morrow pointed out that on the intensive livestock sector, while they exported some 60 per cent of bacon production, the strike would be unlikely to have an immediate effect on the capacity of factories to continue to operate.

Pictured in July 1992 at the Carrwodore Show is Samuel Chesney of Kircubbin with his champion Rouge de L’Ouest. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

But he added that should the strike be prolonged, “of course, storage space for bacon will not be available and lay-offs of factory employees will be inevitable”.

He said: “We export some 50,000 cases of eggs to Great Britain each week, and if this trade cannot continue, producers here might soon be forced to accept a lower realisation at a time when egg production United Kingdom economy costs already exceed returns.

“The long term effect of bring this strike is to make it even more difficult for Northern Ireland food processors and marketeers to compete successfully in the market in Great Britain.

“In the present state of the United Kingdom economy in general and the agricultural industry in particular, every effort must be made to bring this strike to a speedy end.”

Pictured at the start of July 1992 is Harry Stinson, of Ballygowan, and his horse, Lucky, which won the cup for the best turnout in the horse and cart class at Carrowdore Show. Included Is the driver, Tommy McIlroy, of Ballywalter. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

A grain trade spokesman Northern Ireland food told Farming Life that all the processors and proteins for farm feeds was imported as was the bulk of grain supplies. Substantial quantities of these came in foreign ships which, if continuing to operate, could ease the strike situation.

But there was doubt, however, noted Farming Life, that if the strike were prolonged feed imports would be affected. Meantime, they stated, “there was no need for farmers to panic and try and ‘stock-pile’ supplies”.

High prices for sheep at Waterfoot sale: The keen demand for sheep continued at the annual Waterfoot sale conducted by J A McClelland and Sons (Auctioneers) Ltd, Ballyclare, during this week in 1976.

Despite torrential rain the sale was a huge success with all classes of stock (2,000 on offer) being keenly sought.

Hall Fraser, of Belfast, who judged the cattle championship section at Carrowdore Show in July 1992, presents the interbreed award to Adrian McClure, of Ballywalter. Mr McClure’s Blonde Ganaway Edelweiss, was also champion beef cow and Blonde d'Aquitaine champion. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

A pen of 10 crossbred ewe lambs offered by Mr James O'Boyle, Garronpoint, made a top price of £24 each.

Other leading sellers of crossbred ewe lambs were, James McHenry, Glenariffe, 11, £21.73 each, and 11 £21.50. Dan McKillop, Glenariffe, 15, £21.50, Daniel McAlister, Glenariffe, two pens of 15, £21.25 each and £21 each.

The top-priced pen of crossbred wether lambs was £21 each paid for a pert of 10 offered by Daniel McKillop of Gleriariffe. Other high prices for wether lambs were paid to James Graham, Glenariffe, 15, £20.73 each; Daniel McKillop 30, £20.50 each, and a splendid pen of 53 offered by James McHenry, Glenariffe, sold at £19.25 each.

Top price of a pen of mixed crossbred lambs was £20 each paid to the following sellers: John P McAuley, Parkmore, for a pen of 23; John O'Boyle, Glenariffe, for a pen of 12, Sean Delargy, Cushenhdall for a pen of 30, and to William Arthurs Broughshane, for a pen of 24.