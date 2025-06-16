Warrenpoint transforms for a giant weekend of family fun and entertainment

In just a few days, giant, Fionn Mac Cumhaill will return to Warrenpoint, where he will once again oversee the festivities at the much awaited, Wake the Giant festival under a new theme for 2025, ‘Gathering of the Clans’.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June, this summer’s festival promises even more excitement when Fionn, accompanied by Wee Binnian and Carley, will be joined for the first time by ‘The Clans’ in the spectacular Giant Parades.

Beginning at 1pm on Saturday, festival goers can follow the giants and their clans as they lead the parade through the streets of Warrenpoint. Starting at Church Street it will make its way along Queen Street onto Seaview, finishing at Osborne Terrace – the Giant’s Plaza. Along the route, the towering giants will create awe-inspiring moments and unforgettable photo opportunities before arriving at Fionn’s resting place for the weekend on Warrenpoint Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio of giants and The Clans will reunite for ‘The Gathering’ at 3.30pm on Sunday in Osborne Terrace (Giant’s Plaza) to awaken the mighty Fionn from his slumber. This magical moment marks the beginning of their farewell as the Giant’s ‘Leaving Parade’ sets off at 4pm. The procession will return along the same route as Saturday’s parade, finishing on Church Street where the giants will bid a fond farewell to Warrenpoint for another year.

Giant, Wee Binnian and Hugh Brown, the Point Man (pictured), will be joined by his towering companions, Carley and ‘the Clans’ as they accompany Fionn through the streets of Warrenpoint at this year’s Wake the Giant festival

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Philip Campbell said: “This brilliantly curated event is the perfect way for families to spend their summer in Mourne Mountains and Ring of Gullion. Wake the Giant is one of our flagship events and a highlight of the summer in Newry, Mourne and Down. It brings together families, communities and visitors in a celebration of myth, music, food and fun – all set against the stunning backdrop of the Mourne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark.

“This year, we’re continuing in our commitment to sustainability. From the tree planting ceremony at The Giant Orchard to our sensory hub and community beach clean, the festival is evolving to reflect our commitment to protecting the environment and creating a more inclusive experience for all. Towering giants and captivating storytelling, live theatre, music and hands-on activities, make Wake the Giant a true feast for the senses. Pick your spot along the parade route or grab a pitch by the bandstand to soak up the magic and excitement of this unforgettable weekend.”

He added: “These initiatives ensure that Wake the Giant is not only a memorable celebration for today, but also a step towards a more sustainable future. I encourage everyone to join us this June and experience the magic first-hand – and be part of another unforgettable summer across Newry, Mourne and Down and South Armagh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the festival weekend, Warrenpoint Municipal Park becomes ‘The Land of Giants’, packed with family garden games, green crafts, a Living History village, Curious Minds, and a vibrant food village. Live music takes centre stage at the Bandstand, hosted by Rozlyn Sheridan, with an exciting line-up across both days.

Festival goers follow giant, Fionn Mac Cumhaill as he leads the parade through the streets of Warrenpoint

Saturday kicks off at 11am with Matt McGinn, followed by Ria Maguire’s soulful set, Brian Kennedy, the unique Mariachi San Patricio, and Reevah closing the day with her signature indie-pop sound.

Sunday’s programme starts with All-Ireland Singing Champion Niamh Noade, Rock Choir NI, Magwere’s global rhythms, and Havana Roots finishing strong with their Son Cubano-reggae fusion.

Festival highlights include Saturday’s Giant Street Performance, the Casino Jazz Band, Sunday’s Family Disco, a special BFG screening and the grand Waking the Giant finale and parade. Enjoy delicious local food at the park’s Food Village, the town’s Giant Food Trail, or join the Savour & Sip tasting tour. Don’t miss the Giant Funfair on the promenade!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sensory Hub at Warrenpoint Town Hall offers a calm, accessible space, with quiet hours from 10am–12.30pm daily.

Plan your visit and view the full line-up at: https://www.visitmournemountains.co.uk/whats-on/giant-adventures/wake-the-giant