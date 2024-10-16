Brian and Jackie Reid, founders of Deli LItes Ireland.

DELI Lites’s Ireland products are now available as part of the Aer Lingus Bia Inflight Menu thanks to a new partnership with Aer Lingus and Retail in Motion.

The award-winning Warrenpoint-based food-to-go company, a Food NI member, has won a new contract with the airline that will see five of its products listed for Aer Lingus customers to buy on board all Aer Lingus European routes and UK routes for the Winter Catalogue range.

For the Aer Lingus Inflight Bia menu, Deli Lites Ireland will supply the airline with its Chicken & Signature Stuffing on malted bloomer bread, Roast Ham & Irish Cheese Bloomer Tósta, Plant-Based Falafel & Caramelised Hummus Wrap, Breakfast Hash brown Wrap and Salt ‘n’ Chilli Chicken Wrap.

The Aer Lingus Bia menu marks a significant milestone for Deli Lites Ireland as the company continues to expand its customer base locally and across Europe and develop within the travel sector. The team at Deli Lites partnered with some of Ireland’s top food suppliers which helped create the new onboard offerings.

“We’re excited about our new partnership with Aer Lingus and this contract win is a fantastic achievement for everyone at Deli Lites Ireland,” said Jackie Reid, Deli Lites Ireland co-founder and CSO.

“Aer Lingus is one of the world’s great airlines, Ireland’s flag carrier, and it is a huge milestone for our company to have our products sold onboard in the skies across Europe and the UK.”

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, added: “At Aer Lingus we seek to make every journey count for our customers and we pride ourselves on providing an exceptional onboard experience.

“Deli Lites Ireland’s products are a fantastic addition to our Bia offering and will help us to enhance our inflight food range even further. We’re delighted to partner with a strong Irish company in delivering delicious food options for travellers and holidaymakers who board Aer Lingus flights in Europe and the UK.”

The Aer Lingus deal comes on the back of an award-winning year for Deli Lites Ireland. In 2024 the team has celebrated success at the Sammies and the World Travel Catering and Onboard Services Expo. Earlier this summer, the team also celebrated Great Taste Awards wins for its Caramelita, Cinnabun and Lemon and Blueberry Bakewell products.

Deli Lites Ireland, based in Warrenpoint, produces over 30 million delicious food-to-go and artisanal bakery items annually that are sold globally.

In 2022, Deli Lites Ireland became the first sandwich manufacturer in the world to achieve certification as a BCorp company – a global initiative that evaluates businesses based on their involvement with people, communities, and the environment to transform business into a force for good.