WATCH: 75 years of the ‘Wee Grey Fergie’ celebrated at Cultra

David Gill from Listooder and Sam Neill from Portadown at The Friends of Ferguson Heritage day which was held at Ulster Folk and Transport Museums at Cultra last weekend. Picture: Darryl Armitage
The event was held in association with the Ferguson Heritage Tractor Society.
Visitors got an insight into the legacy of agricultural innovator, Harry Ferguson, and marking 75 years of the ‘Wee Grey Fergie’.
Pictured is Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford with an early Massey Ferguson tractor.