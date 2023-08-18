Watch: A dander round the sunflower fields at Flavour First, Donaghadee
Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage took advantage of a reasonably Thursday evening to pop out to the sunflower fields at Flavour First on the Killaughey Road in Donaghadee.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Even late in the evening the field used for car parking was packed full of visitors who had also come along to take in the views of the sunflowers and few left disappointed.
You can take in the sunflowers during Flavour First's normal daily time of 10am to 5pm.
For directions for Flavour First go to https://flavourfirst.com/. They are also on Facebook.
Why not share your videos from run around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].