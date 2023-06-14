News you can trust since 1963
Register
NationalWorldTV

Watch: Action from the tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon

Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend's tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 14th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend’s tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee.

Would you like your event, fundraiser featured in Farming Life and online, then why not share your video footage and photographs?

Videos and photographs can be sent to me at [email protected].

Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend's tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee. Picture: Philip Sharpe (https://www.facebook.com/philipsharpephotography.ie)Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend's tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee. Picture: Philip Sharpe (https://www.facebook.com/philipsharpephotography.ie)
Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend's tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee. Picture: Philip Sharpe (https://www.facebook.com/philipsharpephotography.ie)
Most Popular

You can find more of Philip’s photographs on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/philipsharpephotography.ie.

Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend's tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee. Picture: Philip Sharpe ( https://www.facebook.com/philipsharpephotography.ie)Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend's tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee. Picture: Philip Sharpe ( https://www.facebook.com/philipsharpephotography.ie)
Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend's tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee. Picture: Philip Sharpe ( https://www.facebook.com/philipsharpephotography.ie)
Related topics:Facebook