Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend’s tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee.

Would you like your event, fundraiser featured in Farming Life and online, then why not share your video footage and photographs?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos and photographs can be sent to me at [email protected].

Many thanks to Philip Sharpe from Co Wexford for allowing Farming Life to share this video of photographs that he took at last weekend's tractor pulling competitions at Dungannon which were organised by the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee. Picture: Philip Sharpe (https://www.facebook.com/philipsharpephotography.ie)

You can find more of Philip’s photographs on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/philipsharpephotography.ie.