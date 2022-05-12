Watch - Agriculture Minister says it’s ‘great to be back at the Balmoral Show’

Mr Poots, accompanied by Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley, stopped off at the Farming Life stand at the show.

He described Balmoral as a “tremendous showcase” of Northern Ireland’s agriculture and agri-food.

The DAERA Minister also viewed some of the award-winning livestock and exhibits as preparations got underway on Tuesday night, ahead of the show’s opening.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots at the Farming Life stand

He was shown around the site by recently appointed Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) president, Christine Adams, and deputy president, John Henning, on the eve of the four-day event.

Mr Poots commented: “The Balmoral Show is the highlight of the year for many of us in the agri-food sector so I’m delighted to get a sneak peek at what is on offer in this its 153rd year.

“And, after tonight’s tour I’ve no doubt people will not be disappointed at what this fantastic event offers in terms of our world-class produce, award-winning livestock and family entertainment and activities.

“A huge thank you and well done must go to the RUAS for their hard work in delivering the show with its hundreds of traders, extensive shopping village, food stands and exciting attractions, including a polo exhibition match and a quad bike stunt show,” he added.

RUAS president, Christine Adams, said this year’s show would also be marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a number of special activities, as well as celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Women’s Institute of Northern Ireland.

She stated: “Last year we ran the event in September, however, we are thrilled to be returning to our usual May date, kicking off the showing season here in Northern Ireland.

“There is much to see and do at the show, which promises to be a fun-filled day out,” the president concluded.