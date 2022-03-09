Watch as Countryfile’s Adam Henson shares his thoughts on the beef produced in NI
Countryfile star Adam Henson has heaped praise on Northern Ireland’s farmers and their produce, particularly beef.
Adam, who has his own segment on the BBC show called ‘Adam’s Farm’, was visiting the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area today for a special event.
The ‘celebrity farmer’ was a guest speaker at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Agriculture Strategy launch event.
It was held in Gracehall, Dollingstown, near Lurgan this afternoon.
After his presentation to guests, Adam was asked for his views on Northern Irish produce.
He said people “love” the beef produced here and that it is “renowned”.
“The farmers that you have here do such an amazing job,” he added.
“It’s got a great reputation.
“I think Irish beef, it chimes with Welsh lamb, it has that thing about it,” he said.
Earlier in the day, the Countryfile presenter visited Tannaghmore Gardens and Animal Farm near Craigavon.