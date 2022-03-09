Watch as Countryfile’s Adam Henson shares his thoughts on the beef produced in NI

Adam, who has his own segment on the BBC show called ‘Adam’s Farm’, was visiting the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area today for a special event.

The ‘celebrity farmer’ was a guest speaker at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Agriculture Strategy launch event.

It was held in Gracehall, Dollingstown, near Lurgan this afternoon.

Adam Henson speaking to guests at today's event near Lurgan.

After his presentation to guests, Adam was asked for his views on Northern Irish produce.

He said people “love” the beef produced here and that it is “renowned”.

“The farmers that you have here do such an amazing job,” he added.

“It’s got a great reputation.

“I think Irish beef, it chimes with Welsh lamb, it has that thing about it,” he said.