Watch as delighted farmer reveals his plan to buy fertiliser with £30,000 lottery winnings

Livestock farmer, Bob Atkinson, from Padilham, is celebrating after he landed the cash windfall in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The 77-year-old’s Lancashire postcode was announced as a winner with the lottery on Sunday.

Bob and his wife, Margaret, were over the moon to receive the cheque for £30,000, with Bob visibly relieved that he would now be able to afford fertiliser.

A delighted Bob Atkinson

Bob has been a farmer all his life. He grew up next door before moving to his farm with Margaret over 50 years ago.

Commenting on how he plans to spend his winnings, Bob stated: “We need some fertiliser for spring and that’s gone up to nearly £1,000 a tonne.

“So that’s one of the first things we’ll need to buy.”

Margaret was quick to comment on Bob’s plans with the cash, and jokingly added: “I know what he’ll do. He’ll buy some sheep.”

Bob celebrating with his wife Margaret

Bob admitted there had been some concerns in relation to growing enough grass for their livestock this year.

“We were thinking we might have to manage without the fertiliser,” he said.

“It would have been a bit of a worry whether we could get enough grass without it.

“But with this bit of help, we’ll probably be able to buy some.

Judie helped feed the cattle after delivering the £30,000 cheque

“The area of grass we cut is around 100 acres.

“We need it to keep these animals going.

“We have about 50 cattle, 150 sheep at the moment and a number of horses on livery.”

He added: “That’s our life, that’s what we do.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, presented Bob with his cheque.

Judie commented: “I’m delighted for Bob and Margaret.

“It was amazing to get a glimpse of the life they lead on the farm.

“I hope they enjoy spending the win and treat themselves to something special on top of their fertiliser!”

