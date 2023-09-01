News you can trust since 1963
Watch: Balmoral venue big success for 20th AHV Multibreed Calf Show

Almost 200 Holstein calves and young handlers took to the showring on Friday 25th August to compete in the 20th AHV Multibreed Calf Show.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:06 BST

The show, which is solely organised and ran by the Holstein Young Breeders’ (HYB) club, is being hailed a great success, an event which is growing exponentially year on year and therefore a relocation of venue was seen this year.

On the day, young breeders’ members are put through their paces in the showmanship classes, which are sponsored by Clandeboye Estate, as well as taking to the ring once more in the afternoon for the calf conformation classes, sponsored by Thompsons Feeds. Exhibitor Bred awards are also up for grabs in each class, sponsored by Western Farm Enterprises.

Blondin Sires UK were also the sponsor of the Interbreed Championship Award. The Interbreed Champion is presented with the Clandeboye Cup, presented in memory of Lady Dufferin. Adding a great pinnacle to the day.

