Watch: Balnamore Spark Plug Tractor Run 2023 passes through the Leslie Hill Estate, Ballymoney
Our thanks to John Nicholl for allowing us to share this fantastic video from the recent Balnamore Spark Plug Tractor Run 2023.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
The run was held in aid of SandsNI and started out from Balnamore Mill before heading up Drumahiskey Road into Bendooragh and then around the wee roads about Ballymoney.
A massive thank you to Causeway Geotech for the use of the Mill Yard, Glebeside Spar, Brooklands Shop Balnamore, Ballymoney Tesco, Dayfresh for all their amazing donations with the goody bags. Lizzy's Coffee Hut and Shane Carton for Refreshments.
And to John Leslie of Leslie Hill Estate for letting the run make it was through (as you can see in John's video).
Why not share your videos from run around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].