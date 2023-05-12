News you can trust since 1963
Watch: Busy third day at the Balmoral Show

The 2023 Balmoral Show continued for its third day today after a very successful first two days.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The weather, unlike the previous two days, has been much sunnier for show-goers who have flocked to the show.

Judging continues apace in all the livestock classes, the cattle and sheep fields being exceptionally popular.

Farming Life's Joanne Knox was on hand to capture some video footage from the show.

