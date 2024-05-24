Watch: Cois Fharraige community is to be showcased in upcoming TG4 series

With its proximity to Galway City, the area is a popular tourist destination and home to a creative and vibrant rural community. In this new series, we spend the summer months of 2023 in the company of some of Cois Fharraige’s characters during their busiest time of year.

In the first episode of Pobal Cois Fharraige, we meet Breda Hughes from An Spidéal Tidy Towns Committee who want to ensure the village looks well in the lead up to the summer months.

The series meets Diarmuid Ó Conghaile and his rowing crew during their final training session before the Féile an Spidéil regatta.

It then joins Tony Antaine Ó Curraoin and his son Antoine from An Cnocán Glas on one of their trips to the shore to collect shellfish and seaweed.

An insight into this year's Féile an Spidéil whose organisers are hoping for fair weather and a fiercely competitive day of boat racing is also explored.

In the second episode of Pobal Cois Fharraige, the series meets Tommy and Patrick Connolly who are embarking on a journey with their new business venture Galway Girl Cruises.

It's a big day for Coláiste Chamuis and Siobhán Bairéad as hundreds of students start to arrive at the Irish College.

The series then visits Sorcas Le Croí, an Irish language circus that has arrived in the area and meet local student Colm Seoighe from Ros an Mhíl who will perform in the circus for the very first time.

In this episode we meet Caoilfhionn de Bhaldraithe from Sruth Yoga as she sets up her beach yoga classes.

The TG4 series visits the craft village in An Spidéal, where the owner of An Spailpín Fánach, Gearóid Ó Murchú, is celebrating a special occasion.

Then there is a catch up with the Connolly brothers who are preparing for Galway Girl Cruises’ maiden voyage. Bean an tí Linda Geoghegan has a full house of Irish language students and meet Máirtín Ó Cualáin who is waiting patiently for a spell of good weather so he can save his hay.

In the series finale it returns to Coláiste Chamuis who are celebrating 50 years since they began welcoming students to the Gaeltacht.

The series will join the local community at Taispeántas Chois Fharraige who proudly display the fruits of the summer's labour.

The big day has finally arrived for Tommy and Patrick Connolly and their new business venture Galway Girl Cruises as they prepare for its maiden voyage.

And then catch up with Máirtín Choilm Ó Cualáin to see if he has managed to save any hay given the bad weather. Is there fine weather on the horizon?

Produced by Aniar TV.