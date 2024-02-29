Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elm Park Estate, located on the Tonnagh Road, Armagh, lies just 1.6 miles north of the village of Killylea and approximately six miles from Armagh City.

Hewitt Property Agents say they are “delighted” to offer Elm Park Estate to the market. The farm is for sale due to retirement.

Home to the former Elm Park Country House and Preparatory School for boys, the farm retains many mementos of its “rich history”, including a beautiful walled garden and cut stone out offices.

The agricultural land at Elm Park extends to circa 80 acres and is adjacent to the farm yard.

This area is well renowned for its high quality farmland, which in portions allows for year-round grazing.

There is a mature woodland of circa 19 acres which is made up of native trees, and this envelopes a picturesque glen and running stream.

Currently a working dairy farm, the farmyard accommodates 100 cows, 70 followers, associated silos and numerous loose boxes for calves.

The 10/20 swing over parlour has an 8,000lt tank.

The farm dwelling itself comprises five bedrooms, two reception rooms and country kitchen-diner, and is situated within close proximity to the farmyard.

For further information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Amy on 07512574401 or email [email protected]