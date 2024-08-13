Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of hectares of Fermanagh’s once-lost, flower-rich grasslands have been meticulously mapped to ensure vital protection through the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS).

Since the 1930s, the UK has seen a devastating 97% decline in species-rich grasslands, leaving only scattered fragments vulnerable to development, agricultural improvements, and invasive species. However, Fermanagh remains a stronghold for Northern Ireland’s species-rich grasslands, making mapping these areas crucial for their conservation.

Over the last three years, Ulster Wildlife has surveyed 858 hectares of species-rich grassland across the county, equivalent to approximately 1,200 football pitches, through its dedicated EFS Group programme. Detailed information is collected on the location, extent, quality, and condition of the grasslands, helping to aid planning and decision-making. 60% of these areas are now eligible for agri-environment payments, potentially adding £150,000 in additional income for local farmers.

Brian Keown, who farms sheep and sucklers on 75 hectares near Garrison, is one of many Fermanagh farmers now eligible for the EFS scheme after his species-rich fields were assessed by farm facilitators from the local nature conservation charity. Brian will now work with Ulster Wildlife over the summer to develop a farm plan to manage these rare grassland habitats. This will enable him to enter a five-year agreement that offers financial incentives to manage and protect this high-nature-value land.

Fermanagh farmer Brian Keown and his son Luke, join Ulster Wildlife farm facilitator Peter Gallagher at his species-rich fields which are now eligible for agri-environment support after being mapped and assessed by the charity. Brian will now work with Ulster Wildlife to develop a farm plan to manage these rare grassland habitats.

He said: “I recently took on this land with the goal of doing more for nature. Last year, I contacted Ulster Wildlife for advice on what options were available to help wildlife on my land and to check EFS eligibility. Unfortunately, my fields weren’t identified on the scheme map layers as habitat, so I wasn’t eligible to apply.

“However, the Ulster Wildlife team recognised the high-nature value of the fields from aerial photos, came out to survey them, and submitted evidence for their inclusion in the scheme for this year. I’m delighted that the land is getting the recognition it deserves, and my positive management will be rewarded.

“Farming in this type of landscape is more suited to extensive farming, and it’s important we demonstrate the benefits to society beyond food production,” he added.

Flower-rich grasslands are not only vital habitats for hundreds of wildflowers, fungi, and pollinating insects, but they also support a wide range of birds and mammals. In Fermanagh, they are home to many notable species including orchids, devil’s bit scabious, the marsh fritillary and dingy skipper butterflies, and the narrow-bordered bee hawkmoth.

Dr Peter McEvoy, director of land management at Ulster Wildlife said that accurate mapping and sensitive management was necessary to ensure their continued protection.

“Putting our lost grasslands back on the map is vital in helping nature recover and tackling climate change. Beyond biodiversity benefits, well-managed grasslands provide essential ecosystem services such as carbon storage, flood mitigation, and erosion control. However, we estimate that thousands of hectares remain unmapped and at risk.

“Thankfully, through agri-environment schemes and group facilitation programmes, farmers are recognising the value of these unique habitats, and we are delighted to help them receive financial support to manage these areas with nature in mind. This shows that given the right support and appropriate funding, farmers are part of the solution to the nature and climate challenges.”

The Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Group Programme, facilitated by Ulster Wildlife and funded by DAERA, is now in its eighth year with a landmark 550 members. The scheme is designed to support farmers in Fermanagh and Tyrone to deliver nature conservation at scale in environmentally designated sites, through education and participation in agri-environment schemes.

Peter Gallagher, farm facilitator from Ulster Wildlife, who surveyed and assessed Brian Keown’s species-rich fields in Garrison, teeming with wildflowers and pollinators, and submitted evidence for their inclusion in the Environmental Farming Scheme.

However, with the cessation of the EFS (Wider) scheme last year, which delivered benefits across the wider countryside, and no replacement in sight, Peter warns of a gap in the successful delivery of on-farm measures for wildlife.

“With the loss of the EFS wider scheme for the majority of farmers in Northern Ireland, we risk backtracking instead of fast-tracking action for nature’s recovery and building resilience in the face of a changing climate,” he said.

“Nature is in crisis, with one in nine species at risk of extinction locally. We need an agriculture budget which is fit for purpose and capable of addressing the environmental challenges we face, alongside ambitious payment schemes that put environmental stewardship at the heart of farm business decision-making. Anything less would be a let-down for farmers, the public and the long-term health of our countryside.”

To find out more about Ulster Wildlife’s EFS Group programme, contact Giles Knight at 07703 673220 or email [email protected].