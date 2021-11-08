WATCH: Hundreds show up to support ‘Charity Dyno Day’ hosted by DJ McKay and Son

The event, supported by the team from Grassmen, was held in honour of a very special young lady - Maggie - who, at the age of just 13, was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Maggie and her family’s world was turned upside down last year when they were given the diagnosis.

It was a tumble at home that led to a trip to the hospital, with Maggie’s concerned parents believing she may have had a concussion from the fall.

Caleb Johnston waiting on the results from the dyno.

However, a CT scan revealed the shocking truth and the 13-year-old underwent an operation to have the tumour removed.

This was followed by extensive treatment, including proton beam therapy in Manchester and 10 months of chemotherapy in Belfast.

Now, aged 14, Maggie has finished her cancer treatment and is looking forward to getting back to school full-time after Christmas!

Speaking to Gareth Gault (AKA Donkey) from Grassmen ahead of the charity event, Maggie said she is ‘feeling a good bit better now’.

The inspirational teen was the guest of honour at Saturday’s gathering, accompanied by her family and Cancer Support Specialist Helen, who has been working closely with the family.

Maggie’s dad, Jonathan, is good friends with James McKay and was delighted to see such a large turnout of tractors at the fundraiser.

Many who attended the charity dyno day commented on the generosity of the farming community and how it always pulls together to support a good cause.

There were machines of all sizes – great and (very) small – queued up as far as the eye could see, awaiting their turn on the dyno, with £30 per tractor going to the very worthy cause.

Cancer Fund for Children is Northern Ireland’s leading children’s cancer charity and understands the devastating impact a cancer diagnosis and its treatment has on the whole family, and that beyond the essential medical care, there is a family life that needs to be rebuilt.

From the point of diagnosis, the team of Cancer Support Specialists are there to help, guide and support families at home, in their community, and at the charity’s therapeutic short break and residential centre in Newcastle, Co. Down.

Their support is focused, not just on the young person, but on the whole family.

Their aim is to empower, connect and strengthen them, so they feel equipped to deal with whatever the future may hold.

The sad reality is that, every week in Northern Ireland, another three children and young people aged 0-24 years old will be diagnosed with cancer.

You can still make a donation to the charity via the JustGiving page that was set up ahead of the event.