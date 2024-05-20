Watch: Meet the Valais Blacknose – possibly the prettiest sheep at Balmoral 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We got to meet what are probably the prettiest sheep at Balmoral 2024 – the Valais Blacknose.

The Valais Blacknose, (German: Walliser Schwarznasenschaf), is a breed of domestic sheep originating in the Valais region of Switzerland. It is a dual-purpose breed, raised both for meat and for wool.

The breed originates in the mountains of the canton of Valais – from which its name derives – and of the Bernese Oberland. It is documented as far back as the fifteenth century, but the present German name was not used before 1884; the breed standard dates from 1962.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the past there was some cross-breeding with imported sheep: in the nineteenth century with Bergamasca and Cotswold stock, and in the twentieth century with the Southdown.