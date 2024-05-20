Watch: Meet the Valais Blacknose – possibly the prettiest sheep at Balmoral 2024

By Darryl Armitage
Published 20th May 2024, 09:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
We got to meet what are probably the prettiest sheep at Balmoral 2024 – the Valais Blacknose.

The Valais Blacknose, (German: Walliser Schwarznasenschaf), is a breed of domestic sheep originating in the Valais region of Switzerland. It is a dual-purpose breed, raised both for meat and for wool.

The breed originates in the mountains of the canton of Valais – from which its name derives – and of the Bernese Oberland. It is documented as far back as the fifteenth century, but the present German name was not used before 1884; the breed standard dates from 1962.

In the past there was some cross-breeding with imported sheep: in the nineteenth century with Bergamasca and Cotswold stock, and in the twentieth century with the Southdown.

Joanne Knox went along to meet the Valais Blacknose at the show.

Related topics:SwitzerlandSouthdown

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.