We have another wonderful clip from from our friends at Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive.

This week we are back in the Sperrins for another clip from The Ulster Way, which was part of ITV’s travelogue series, About Britain from 1985 and courtesy of UTV © ITV.

In this programme we find Michael Duffy strolling through the countryside, meeting local people and hearing their stories. His aim, to see the "countryside through the eyes of the people who live the Ulster way". This part of the tour of the Ulster Way takes a closer look at the land of Roe, bog and Sperrin Mountains.

He starts this clip by saying: “There is a lot of bog land in this part of the country and cutting turf is part of the rhythm of life. It takes a good week's hard work, depending on the weather, to cut enough turf for the year. The it's spread out and turned over, the footed, that is to stand on end, then built into a stack. That rhythm is changing now.”

A clip from The Ulster Way - Roe, Bog and Sperrin (1985). Picture: Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive

The full piece can be viewed at https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/the-ulster-way-roe-bog-and-2699.

See more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.