Watch: New British movie to dig deep into the competitive and murky world of giant veg growing

The film is the debut feature for the directing duo Brook Driver and Finn Bruce, who previously collaborated on SXSW Special Jury prize-winning Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break (Bruce as producer and Driver as co-writer). The Swede Caroline script is penned by Driver.

The film is financed in partnership with Belstone Pictures, Finn Cardigan Bruce Productions Group and Deadbeat Studios.

Swede Caroline is a comedic carrot at the eccentric world of competitive vegetable growers, starring a bumper crop of acting talent including Jo Hartley (After Life, Eddie the Eagle, This Is England), Richard Lumsden (Sense and Sensibility, Sugar Rush), Celyn Jones (The Almond and the Seahorse, Submergence), Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Love Wedding Repeat) Fay Ripley (Cold Feet), Alice Lowe (Sightseers, Prevenge), Ray Fearon (Beauty and the Beast, The Foreigner) and Steve Brody (The Office, Avenue 5, I’m Alan Partridge).

Swede Caroline which will be in UK Cinemas from 19th April

In this British mockumentary, the competitive giant vegetable-growing world is rocked by scandal when up-and-coming prospect Caroline (Jo Hartley) has her prized marrow plants stolen.

With her life turned upside down and desperate for answers, she turns to two private detectives (Aisling Bea and Ray Fearon), who are then dramatically kidnapped. Are the events linked? No, of course not. But Caroline thinks they are and the hunt for her missing marrows takes her way beyond the allotments, plunging her into a national corruption scandal that goes all the way to the top.

As Caroline readies herself for the big championship with the help of her trusty partners Willy (Celyn Jones) and Paul (Richard Lumsden), she sets off in search of the truth. On the way enduring kidnappings, car chases and – worst of all – courgettes. But will the culprit ever be caught? The film bounces from one quintessential British location to the next, as Caroline’s quest leads her from allotments to service stations, by way of chip shops and the odd lay-by.

Commenting on the release, director and producer Finn Bruce said: “Swede Caroline is the epitome of independent filmmaking here in the UK, to be able to release this film theatrically through a self-distribution strategy is a true celebration of the British film industry.

A still from the British movie Swede Caroline which will be in UK Cinemas from 19th April

“It’s so exciting to have amazing partners like Sky Cinema and Picnik Entertainment supporting this feel-good film. It’s especially encouraging as it’s a film with such heart and a wonderful working-class female lead, instead of more superheroes and explosions.”

Jo Hartley added: “Movies can be a release, they stimulate us, feed our imagination, help us to escape reality and allow us to dream. They invite us to feel part of something. But it’s the memorable characters that remain within our hearts long after we’ve forgotten the story.

"That’s how I feel about Caroline. She appeals to the everyman. She’s brave, unconventional, messy, down to earth and has a huge heart, she’s real. Caroline’s journey is universal. Its one we can all relate too.

“She fights for her friends, never gives up on her mission and is searching for the truth. There’s nothing better than seeing the underdog hero, win out.”