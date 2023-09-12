Watch: Newmill LOL 222 road run
Our thanks to Harold Harkin who has emailed us in this video from the Newmill LOL 222 road run which was held last weekend.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
You can find more of Harold’s videos at https://www.ulstervintage.com where he has more of his videos or at his Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ulstervintage.
Why not share your videos from runs around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].