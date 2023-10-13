Watch: NI farming industry puts on the glamour for the Farming Life awards 2023

The Northern Ireland farming industry put on the glamour for the 12th annual Farming Life awards, in association with Cranswick Country Foods.

The annual event, held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, was attended by around 200 people from all sectors right across the industry.

The awards are an opportunity to throw the spotlight on some of the individuals and businesses that help to make the Northern Ireland industry so special.

Compere on the night was popular weather man and TV personality Barra Best and the charity was Air Ambulance NI.

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers commented: “This year, as always, entries across all categories exceeded our expectations in both numbers and the calibre of those involved. It has made judging an incredibly difficult task, but one that was very enjoyable as we read about the history of businesses and their developments and about people and their successes and achievements and indeed challenges.

“As we celebrate our industry here tonight, it must be remembered that we are facing a time of uncertainty and difficulty in the months ahead.