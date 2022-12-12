Flights from Stansted were suspended, as well as flights from Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford.

This morning, a number of flights from Belfast City Airport were also cancelled.

The cancellations came after Katesbridge, in County Down, recorded its lowest temperature in almost two years, -9C.

Many flights have now resumed but airports have warned of disruptions to schedules.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Belfast City Airport said: “There may be disruption to your flight due to icy weather conditions across some parts of the UK.

“Please check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to Belfast City Airport.”

A number of weather warnings are in place across the UK for wintry hazards as the cold weather continues this week.

The UK will stay cold through this week with the risk of sleet and snow at times continuing, especially in northern and eastern coastal areas. Overnight frosts will be severe in places, with some freezing fog patches also expected.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The cold conditions will remain in situ during this week.

“In many places daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, while overnight temperatures have the potential to drop below -10 C in rural parts of Scotland.”

Although these temperatures aren’t exceptional for winter in the UK, it is the most significant and widespread spell of cold conditions since February 2021.

Matthew continued: “During Monday many national severe weather warnings are in force for ice over south-east England with a warning of snow and ice for northern Scotland.

“Warnings for snow and ice will continue to be a feature of the forecast until the end of the week.

“By the end of the weekend there is a signal that we may see a shift in type away from the Arctic-dominated conditions with milder and wetter weather coming in from the Atlantic.

“This transition could bring the risk of significant, but highly transient, snowfall before quickly turning to rain.”

The Met Office is forecasting widespread deep frost for many parts of Northern Ireland tonight.

