Watch: Nostalgic memories at Drumraymond Blondes as the Griffin Brothers bail the May hay

Angela Griffin, writing on Facebook, said: “The three Griffin Brothers, Brian, Henry and Hugh have been bailing their May hay with their modern day machinery all of which has been owned from new. The Griffins know how to look after their machinery.

“They were watched on by the next two generations of Griffins, hoping to get a proper education.”

A few photographs show two David Browns which had been purchased by their late Father Harry Griffin a 1954 25D used for rowing the hay with a haybob and 1967 880 Selectamatic along with a 1980 Welger pickup bailer.

Our thanks to the Griffin family from the Drumraymond Blondes at Toomebridge, Co Antrim, who have kindly allowed Farming Life to share these photographs and vide which they took at the end of last month while bailing their May hay. Picture: Drumraymond Blondes

After the bailing of the hay it was “accompanied by tae in the hayfield'.

Angela added: “To some this is just a day in the sun, but to us this is our own farm record for bailing hay in May.”

