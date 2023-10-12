News you can trust since 1963
Register

Watch: Ploughing gets underway at 106th Killead Ploughing Society Match

The 106th Killead Ploughing Society Match was held last week in fields just outside Muckamore, Co Antrim.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The land had been kindly granted by the Bingham family of Hillcrest Road, Muckamore.

While conditions were somewhat challenging under foot the competitors pressed on with the ploughing.

Farming Life's Darryl Armitage made the trip up to Muckamore to capture some videos from the match.

Why not share your videos from runs around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].