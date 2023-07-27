Watch: Portglenone Enterprise Group Ltd Cavalcade Road Run 2023
The Portglenone Enterprise Group Ltd Cavalcade Road Run 2023, part of The Big Splash Festival being hosted in the Co Antrim village, was a great success, despite the overcast weather.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
The cavalcade left from the Hawthorne Inn on the Kilrea Road before travelling along the route which led to Portglenone Marina.
Our thanks to John Nicholl who has kindly allowed Farming Life to share his video online.
