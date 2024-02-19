Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junior Champion Ampertaine Teus sold for 17,000gns at the British Limousin Cattle Society February Sale – a new record top price for a Limousin bull sold at Ballymena Livestock Market.

Ballymena presented another opportunity to purchase top Limousin genetics to elevate herds, with 91% having at least one copy of F94L and bulls in the top 10% and top 1% of the breed for age to slaughter, carcase weight, calving ease, 200 day milk and age at first calving.

Ampertaine Teus F94L/F94L is from a very consistent family. His maternal brother, Ampertaine Majestic, was champion and sold for 35,000gns. Majestic has produced Ampertaine Punch, 35,000gns, Glenrock Redemption, 25,000gns and many other five-figure bulls.

Ampertaine Teus topped the sale at 17,000gns for James McKay. (Pic: MartEye)

Other top prices on the day include:

Gleneagle Trooper F94L/F94L, 8,500gns for John O’Kane & Sons

Ballyrickard Trigger F94L/NT821, 5,600gns for Ian Davidson

Lynderg Theodore F94L/ NT821, 5,000gns for Jim Quail