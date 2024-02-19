Watch: Record price achieved at British Limousin Cattle Society February sale held at Ballymena Livestock Market
and live on Freeview channel 276
Junior Champion Ampertaine Teus sold for 17,000gns at the British Limousin Cattle Society February Sale – a new record top price for a Limousin bull sold at Ballymena Livestock Market.
Ballymena presented another opportunity to purchase top Limousin genetics to elevate herds, with 91% having at least one copy of F94L and bulls in the top 10% and top 1% of the breed for age to slaughter, carcase weight, calving ease, 200 day milk and age at first calving.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ampertaine Teus F94L/F94L is from a very consistent family. His maternal brother, Ampertaine Majestic, was champion and sold for 35,000gns. Majestic has produced Ampertaine Punch, 35,000gns, Glenrock Redemption, 25,000gns and many other five-figure bulls.
Other top prices on the day include:
Gleneagle Trooper F94L/F94L, 8,500gns for John O’Kane & Sons
Ballyrickard Trigger F94L/NT821, 5,600gns for Ian Davidson
Lynderg Theodore F94L/ NT821, 5,000gns for Jim Quail
Birchwood Turbo F94L/Q204X, 5,000gns McGurk Bros