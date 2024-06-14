Watch: Resurrecting the call of the elusive Corncrake on Rathlin Island
Darryl Armitage spoke with Anne Guichard, a conservation officer with RSPB Northern Ireland, about the efforts which are ongoing to bring the elusive Corncrake bird back to the province.
This endangered species faced extinction in Northern Ireland in the 1990s. However, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Giving Corncrake a Home project from RSPB NI, these birds made a triumphant return to Rathlin Island in 2014. The project, which has been running for over a decade, continues to play a crucial role in saving the red-listed species.
The success of the Corncrake returning each year is a testament to the dedication and passion of the community, farmers, volunteers and RSPB NI in their collective efforts to secure a future for the Corncrake on Rathlin Island.
