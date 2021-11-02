Watch Rex the Border Collie react to these words
Border Collies are a very intelligent breed of dog and a faithful friend to farmers - there’s no mistaking that!
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 2:56 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:16 pm
But, they do have their limits when it comes to things that make them happy.
Rex the Border Collie is no exception and certainly knows what it likes and dislikes, judging by these reactions.
Pembrokeshire farmer, Charles Lamb, shared this video of Rex to his YouTube channel and Twitter and he has been inundated with responses to it.
Like any true sheepdog, tractors and sheep are top of Rex’s list when it comes to favourite things, but it isn’t too keen on the idea of going to bed!
Charles regularly updates his followers on Rex (and his sheep!) on his YouTube and Twitter - just search for Farmer Lamb.