Watch Rex the Border Collie react to these words

Clever boy, Rex.

But, they do have their limits when it comes to things that make them happy.

Rex the Border Collie is no exception and certainly knows what it likes and dislikes, judging by these reactions.

Pembrokeshire farmer, Charles Lamb, shared this video of Rex to his YouTube channel and Twitter and he has been inundated with responses to it.

Like any true sheepdog, tractors and sheep are top of Rex’s list when it comes to favourite things, but it isn’t too keen on the idea of going to bed!