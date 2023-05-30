Watch: Ryan McMullan chopping grass in the Braid Valley
Our thanks again to William Logan who has kindly allowed us to share these photographs and video that he took at the end of last week of Ryan McMullan chopping grass in the Braid Valley, Co Antrim.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 30th May 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
I am sure you will agree that these photographs are just superb. We are excited to to see what this week will bring from William.
Why not share your videos and photos with Farming Life – email to [email protected].
