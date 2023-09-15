Watch: Schools and clubs invited to enter ABP’s agri-skills competition

Watch more videos on Shots!

A mini herd of five Angus cross calves worth c.£3,500 is just one element of the prize package for each of the teams that reach the final stage of this competition.

In 2020 a team from Castle Tower School in Ballymena entered the competition and progressed on to the finalist programme.

The boys involved all came from a farming background and reared their calves on the farm of their teacher Ciaran McCaughan. Ciaran went on to win Farming Life’s Unsung Hero Award for the exceptional work he did with his team of pupils during their time as finalists. Ciaran used participation in ABP Angus Youth as a springboard to introduce Lantra training in the school.

Michelle McIlveen MLA, Charles Smith Certified Irish Angus, Sheena Manson, classroom assistant with the team from Castle Tower School, their teacher Ciaran McCaughan and George Mullan, managing director of ABP in Northern Ireland.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is delivered in partnership with Certified Irish Angus Producer Group.

Charles Smith, general manager of Certified Irish Angus Producer Group explained: “Ciaran and his team have demonstrated what can be achieved. We hope their success encourages more young people of all abilities to take part. We’d be delighted to help plan and indeed accommodate an entry whether this year or in the future with any similar principal; teacher or club leader who is interested.”

Entrants have to select a topical area of the agri-food Industry they are interested in and record a short application video to enter. In the video they explain why they would like to win the calves.

The team from Castle Tower explored the positive impact of farming on their lives under the theme of ‘Farmily Farms and Food Heros’.

A selection of teams will be shortlisted and invited to take part in an exhibition event in the Eikon Centre on 27th October.

An independent panel will judge the teams’ performance at the exhibition to determine who goes through to the year-long finalist programme and wins the prizes.

At the end of the final stage one overall winning team will be presented with a cheque for £1,000 for their club or school.

The competition has been widely recognised in both farming and education sectors for the beneficial impact it is having on raising the aspirations of young people to work in the agri-food sector.