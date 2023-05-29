The route for the tractor run this year had been organised by club member Eugene Gibney and went through the picturesque lanes and fields of the Seaforde Demesne.

The car route, organised by club member Michael McKibben, started from the Young Farmers’ Hall, Seaforde, and go to Dromara via Demesne Road, Magherahamlet Road and Dundrum Road. From Dromara back to Seaforde YFC Hall via Rathfriland Road, Castlewellan Road, Drumnaquoile Road, Carnreagh Road, Claragh Bridge, Drumcaw Road, Cochrane’s Bridge, Castlewellan, Road and Clough.

Farming Life's Darryl Armitage made the trip down to Seaforde to capture some footage from the road run.

