Watch: Sheep shearing demonstration at the Newport Grainne Uaile Festival, Co Mayo
Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage has just returned from two week's annual leave in Co Mayo.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
During his stay in Mayo he was able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Newport Grainne Uaile Festival which ran between August 4th and 6th.
The festival featured local groups and the Tonragee Pipe Band on the Friday night.
While on the Saturday one of the big draws was the Role the Bale on the village’s Main Street.
The festival wrapped on on the Sunday with a family fun day on Medlicott Street.
Darryl captured this video on the Sunday of a sheep shearing demonstration.