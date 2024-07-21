Watch: Some static exhibitions at the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) Steam Rally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ballee Playing Fields at Ballymena was the setting last weekend for the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) Steam Rally.

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage popped up to the rally to capture some videos and photos from the event.

The Friday night saw the ever popular cavalcade which led by Second World War vehicle to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings this year.