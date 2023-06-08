It was a massive success with over 150 tractors/vehicles in attendance.

Through the tractor run Spa YFC were able to raise over £3,200 for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in loving memory of Chris Scurfield.

If you could not attend the event but would like to donate, money can still be given to any member of the Spa YFC committee,

Spa YFC would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who attended or supported our tractor run last Sunday. It was a massive success with over 150 tractors/vehicles in attendance. Picture: Ruth Rodgers

Special thanks must go to Ballynahinch Rugby Club for the use of their venue, Lorraine from C&L Disco Roadshow for giving up her time to keep everyone entertained, Kings & Queens Event Hire for donating the outdoor games, Barn and Bread and Brennans ice creams for the refreshments.

