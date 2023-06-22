News you can trust since 1963
Watch: Summer’s fine weather breaks ahead of Lisbane annual tractor run

Hopes that the good summer weather wouldn’t break (as had been forecast) for last Friday’s annual Lisbane tractor run from McCarthy’s farm on the far side of Kircubbin on the Ards Peninsula were dashed as soon as I drove out of my home to head south.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

Undaunted (and with a good raincoat sitting in the back seat of the car) I pushed on down the peninsula.

And, despite the weather, there was an excellent turnout for the annual run, which had as many as 200 tractors taking part as they jaunted around the peninsula roads towards Cloughey and then back country to Lisbane, I picked them up just outside St Joseph’s on the Blackstaff Road, where a large crowd of locals had turned up to watch the spectacle.

One of those who took part in last week's Lisbane annual tractor run. Picture: Darryl ArmitageOne of those who took part in last week's Lisbane annual tractor run. Picture: Darryl Armitage
