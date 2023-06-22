Watch: Summer’s fine weather breaks ahead of Lisbane annual tractor run
Hopes that the good summer weather wouldn’t break (as had been forecast) for last Friday’s annual Lisbane tractor run from McCarthy’s farm on the far side of Kircubbin on the Ards Peninsula were dashed as soon as I drove out of my home to head south.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Undaunted (and with a good raincoat sitting in the back seat of the car) I pushed on down the peninsula.
And, despite the weather, there was an excellent turnout for the annual run, which had as many as 200 tractors taking part as they jaunted around the peninsula roads towards Cloughey and then back country to Lisbane, I picked them up just outside St Joseph’s on the Blackstaff Road, where a large crowd of locals had turned up to watch the spectacle.
