Watch: Take a dander around Nugent’s Wood’s bluebells down at Portaferry

By Darryl Armitage
Published 20th May 2024, 14:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Did you know, Nugent’s Wood, Portaferry, Co Down, is also known as the Bluebell Wood?

Last week during the fine sunny weather that we were having Darryl Armitage nipped down to Portaferry to capture the bluebells at Nugent's Wood.

Reminding us of the fleeting beauty of nature, Bluebell season doesn't last too long so don't miss your chance to see them and breath in the delicate scent at Nugent's Wood.

Bluebells facts (courtesy of the National Trust NI)

Did you know, Nugent's Wood, Portaferry, Co Down, is also known as the Bluebell Wood? Last week during the fine sunny weather that we were having Darryl Armitage nipped down to Portaferry to capture the bluebells at Nugent's Wood. Picture: Darryl ArmitageDid you know, Nugent's Wood, Portaferry, Co Down, is also known as the Bluebell Wood? Last week during the fine sunny weather that we were having Darryl Armitage nipped down to Portaferry to capture the bluebells at Nugent's Wood. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Did you know, Nugent's Wood, Portaferry, Co Down, is also known as the Bluebell Wood? Last week during the fine sunny weather that we were having Darryl Armitage nipped down to Portaferry to capture the bluebells at Nugent's Wood. Picture: Darryl Armitage
  • Almost half the world's bluebells are found in the UK – they’re relatively rare elsewhere.
  • It's against the law to intentionally pick, uproot or destroy bluebells.
  • Bluebell colonies take a long time to establish – around five to seven years from seed to flower.
  • Bluebells can take years to recover after footfall damage. If a bluebell’s leaves are crushed, they die back from lack of food because they can no longer photosynthesise.
  • If you plant bluebells in your garden, make sure you’re planting the English bluebell, not the Spanish version. The Spanish species is a more vigorous plant and could outcompete the UK’s native flower.
Related topics:PortaferryBluebell Wood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.