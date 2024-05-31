And last weekend the sun blessed the organisers of the fair, Tamlaght O'Crilly Parish Vintage Group, from start to finish.
Our thanks to the Tamlaght O'Crilly Parish Vintage Group for arranging for a great selection of photographs to be sent across to us.
And thanks to photographers Peter Steele, Lucy McCombe, Sylvia Rowe and Trevor McCombe for the capturing the fair day.
Check out or selection of photographs, there are at least 70 in total.
See who you might spot, feel free to tag or add a comment.
It is always a special time of the year when the Tamlaght O’Crilly Fair is held in the Co Londonderry village Photo: Tamlaght O’Crilly Fair
Aerial view of Tamlaght O'Crilly Parish Vintage Group's Vintage day Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland Photo: Peter Steele
