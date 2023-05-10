There will be something for all the family at the 154th Balmoral Show in partnership with UIster Bank, from animals to fashion, food and horticulture, as well as entertainment and shopping.

The NI Food and Drink Pavilion is a popular feature of the show and this year it is set to ‘wow’ crowds with over 100 local food and drink companies and three theatre kitchens.

In the livestock rings, judging will commenced on Wednesday morning, with competitors vying for Balmoral Champion honours.

The wait is finally over! Balmoral Show gets underway today

Equestrian classes, including show jumping in the Main Arena, will got underway at 8.30am, with sheep classes and YFCU shearing kicking off at 9.30am.

Cattle will then took to the ring at 10am and classes will begin in the Pig/Goat Ring at 2pm.

