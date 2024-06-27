Watch: Traction Engine Club of Ulster tractor drive at Killymurris
Our thanks to John McNicholl who has kindly shared this video with us.
The video is of the Traction Engine Club of Ulster tractor drive at Killymurris just outside Ballymena, Co Antrim, last weekend.
