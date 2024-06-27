Watch: Traction Engine Club of Ulster tractor drive at Killymurris

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 10:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Our thanks to John McNicholl who has kindly shared this video with us.

The video is of the Traction Engine Club of Ulster tractor drive at Killymurris just outside Ballymena, Co Antrim, last weekend.

If you have a video that you’d like to share, email to [email protected].

You can find more of our videos here.

Related topics:UlsterBallymena

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.