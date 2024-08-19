Watch: Tractors heading out on the CDTEC’s annual rally run at Ballygowan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was an excellent sunny day for the 49th Co Down Traction Engine Club Rally which was held just outside Ballygowan, Co Down.

There was a superb turnout of tractors, both young and old, and other vintage vehicles from right across Northern Ireland at the rally.

Darryl Armitage popped along to Ballygowan to capture some photographs and video from the rally and the run which was held at the end of the day.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His videos from this week will be published online over the coming week, so keep an eye out for them too.