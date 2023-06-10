Watch: Tractors leaving at Kircubbin at the start of the Lap of the Lough Run
In all there was some 40 tractors involved in the run which was helping to raise vital funds for Sands, stillbirth and Neonatal death charity.
The route took in the peninsula down to Portaferry before crossing on the ferry to Strangford, before journeying across the Quoile Bridge and a stop at Fodder NI at Finnebrogue.
Then it was on to Derryboye, Whiterock, Ardmillan, Coey's Corner at Ringneill, Comber before landing at Cloud 9 at Newtownards.
After a quick break it was then on to Loughries, Ballyboley Crossroads at Carrowdore and then on to Greyabbey before ending back at Kircubbin Sailing Club.
