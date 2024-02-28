Watch: UFU launch NI Farm Family Day at Parliament Buildings
The Ulster Farmers’ Union launched its new NI Farm Family Day campaign at Parliament Buildings earlier this week.
To mark the first year of the campaign, which will be held on 26 February each year, the UFU hosted an event for MLAs, to enlighten them about the work that is ongoing on farms across NI and the issues that farm families are facing.
The Ulster Farmers’ Union said the first ever Northern Ireland Farm Family Day proved “critical” in raising awareness of rural families who produce one of the most essential necessities of life – nutritious food.