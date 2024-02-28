News you can trust since 1963
Watch: UFU president urges government to recognise family farms as economic drivers and custodians of the land

Speaking at the launch of the UFU’s NI Farm Family Day campaign, president David Brown urged the government to recognise Northern Ireland’s family farms as the economic drivers and custodians of the land they farm.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:57 GMT
The UFU hosted an event at Stormont on Monday with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, AERA Committee chair Tom Elliot and local MLAs in attendance.

They gained an insight into the work that is ongoing on farms across NI, the team effort behind it and the issues that farm families are managing.

