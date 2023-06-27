Agriculture is one of Northern Ireland’s most important industries and Co Down native Harry Ferguson is renowned for inventing the iconic ‘Wee Grey Fergie’ Massey Ferguson tractor in 1946. This was the birth of the Massey Ferguson as we know it, and the machine’s unique three-point linkage system went on to revolutionise farming globally.

Celebrations will began at Ulster Folk Museum from 10am, where visitors will be able to see vintage Ferguson tractors and get involved in awarding their choice for the award of best in show competition followed by traditional music, craft demonstrations and tractor runs taking place throughout the museum.

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage popped along for the day to capture the sights and sounds of the Ferguson tractor.