Watch: Vintage corn cutting by the Mourne Vintage Club ahead of annual rally
Our thanks to Gerald McGivern for kindly giving us permission to share this fantastic video that he put together.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
It is from the recent vintage corn cutting at Ballymartin on the edge of the Mourne Mountains. The corn was being cut for the Mourne Vintage Club day which is being held at Annalong at the sawmill on Saturday, September 9. Farming Life hopes, weather permitting, to be along on the day to capture our own video and photographs.
And as you will see from the video itself, it was a fantastic setting for Gerald's video.
The photographs which accompany this video are by James McDowell.
Why not share your videos from run around the country? Or just rural happenings? Email them into [email protected].