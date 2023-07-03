Watch: YFCU silage assessment finals are just around the corner
The highly anticipated silage assessment finals are just around the corner, with less than one week to go.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
The YFCU are thrilled to share a special video message from the silage assessment sponsors, Thompsons Feeding Innovation, where they extend their best wishes to all YFCU members.
Stay tuned next week for updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and highlights from the silage assessment finals.