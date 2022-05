The annual sheep shearing competition, held in association with the Ulster Wool Marketing Board (UWMB), The Northern Ireland Sheep Shearers Association (NISSA) and Lister Shearing Equipment Limited, took place on Wednesday.

The competition consisted of two sections – novice and advanced – with the top scorers making it through to the respective finals.

Shearing was followed by a YFCU wool handling competition.

