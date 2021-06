Weanling bullock sells to £1280 at Hilltown Mart

A packed ringside at the NI Charolais Cattle Suckled Calf Show and Sale in Hilltown Mart. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £136, Kilkeel farmer £135, Ballyward farmer £135, Rathfriland farmer £128, Hilltown farmer £125, Ballyward farmer £125, Castlewellan farmer £124, Rostrevor farmer £122, Hilltown farmer £122, Newry farmer £120, Hilltown farmer £119, Ballyward farmer £119, Ballymartin farmer £118 and Kilkeel farmer £118.

Fat lambs: Rostrevor farmer £124 for 26kg (476ppk), Rathfriland farmer £123 for 24.7kg (498ppk), Downpatrick farmer £121.50 for 22.3kg (544ppk), £121 for 23.6kg (512ppk), Mayobridge farmer £120.50 for 22kg (547ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 23.2kg (517ppk), Dromara farmer £120 for 23kg (521ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 22.5kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 23.4kg (504ppk), Cabra farmer £117 for 22.5kg (520ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 22.4kg (517ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 21.9kg (525ppk), Kilkeel farmer £115 for 21.9kg (525ppk), Mayobridge farmer £115 for 22kg (522ppk), Ballyward farmer £115 for 22.5kg (511ppk), Dromara farmer £115 for 23kg (500ppk) and Hilltown farmer £114.50 for 21.7kg (527ppk).

A large show of cattle in Hilltown sale yard on Saturday 19th June saw fat cows sell to £1480, heifers to £1600 and bullocks sold to £1680.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1480 for 836kg (177ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1390 for 782kg (177ppk), Hilltown farmer £1370 for 646kg (212ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1330 for 802kg (165ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1290 for 692kg (186ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1270 for 644kg (197ppk), £1270 for 770kg (164ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1240 for 578kg (214ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1230 for 672kg (183ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1230 for 746kg (164ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 606kg (189ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1090 for 760kg (143ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1010 for 578kg (174ppk).

Cows and calves: Mayobridge farmer £1880, Hilltown farmer £1800, Dromara farmer £1800, Ballynahinch farmer £1740, Hilltown farmer £1740, Leitrim farmer £1720, Hilltown farmer £1440, Banbridge farmer £1410, Rostrevor farmer £1380, Kilkeel farmer £1380, Leitrim farmer £1340 and Ballygowan farmer £1220, £1120 and £980.

Weanling heifers: Hilltown farmer £770 for 324kg (237ppk), £760 for 298kg (255ppk), £760 for 382kg (199ppk), £750 for 320kg (234ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £710 for 404kg (175ppk) and £570 for 290kg (196ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Ballymageough farmer £1280 for 426kg (300ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1000 for 466kg (214ppk), Ballymageough farmer £910 for 382kg (238ppk), Kilkeel farmer £890 for 322kg (276ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £890 for 396kg (224ppk), £870 for 366kg (237ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 320kg (268ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £820 for 342kg (239ppk), £780 for 262kg (297ppk) and Dromara farmer £620 for 292kg (212ppk) and £530 for 298kg (177ppk).

Heifers: Ballymageough farmer £1600 for 638kg (250ppk), £1560 for 720kg (216ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1440 for 592kg (243ppk), £1420 for 640kg (221ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1420 for 632kg (224ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1330 for 568kg (234ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1270 for 504kg (252ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1190 for 502kg (237ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1190 for 430kg (276ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1140 for 468kg (243ppk), Ballymageough farmer £1130 for 478kg (236ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £1110 for 502kg (221ppk), £1070 for 478kg (223ppk), £1060 for 452kg (234ppk), £1060 for 460kg (230ppk), £1030 for 514kg (200ppk).